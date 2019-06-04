COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Department of Revenue has charged the owner of a Laurens County contracting firm with eight counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax.
SCDOR said Stacey Martin Fields, 52, of Gray Court is the owner of Fields Specialty Contractors Inc., and failed to make his state withholding tax payments for his business for eight years.
Arrest warrants state Fields did not pay a total of $134,823 in South Carolina withholding taxes due between 2011 and 2018.
returns for eight years and failed to pay a total of $134,823 in Withholding Tax due for the years 2011-2018.
Fields was charged with eight counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Tax, according to his arrest warrants. The SCDOR said Fields’ business was located in Greenville County during the period of the investigation but has since located in Laurens County.
The SCDOR said, if convicted, Fields faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge, plus the cost of prosecution.
MORE NEWS - Mother charged in connection with the death of her twin sons, denied bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.