SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A South Carolina Highway Patrolman has been arrested while off duty, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
SCDPS officials say on December 15, they were notified of Trooper Tyler West's arrest for driving under the influence. According to officials, he was placed on suspension without pay, while the department's Office of Professional Responsibility investigates the incident.
West was reportedly driving his own personal vehicle, SCDPS officials say.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, West was cited along Highway 221, where he was issued the ticket for driving under the influence.
