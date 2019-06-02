YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper and suspect are both in an area hospital after a shooting Sunday evening in York County.
Details surrounding what happened and an exact location were not immediately released, but the official SCDPS Twitter account posted the shooting happened following a traffic stop.
SCDPS has promised more details as they become available. Stay tuned for updates.
The SC Highway Patrol is confirming that there has been atrooper-involved shooting in York County this evening following a traffic stop.Both the trooper and suspect have been transported to an area hospital. More details to follow as they become available.— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) June 3, 2019
