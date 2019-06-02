GENERIC - Shooting

(file photo | Associated Press)

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper and suspect are both in an area hospital after a shooting Sunday evening in York County.

Details surrounding what happened and an exact location were not immediately released, but the official SCDPS Twitter account posted the shooting happened following a traffic stop.

SCDPS has promised more details as they become available. Stay tuned for updates.

Abbeville Police: Nobody injured in two drive-by shootings overnight

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.