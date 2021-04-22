LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County released a statement Thursday after a video began circulating on social media involving two students.
Several viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News regarding the video, showing two middle school students using a racial slur many times. Many asked us if action was being taken by their school.
We reached out to the Pickens County School District, where they attend school, to find out.
The district released the following statement to FOX Carolina:
"On Thursday, April 22, Liberty Middle School became aware of two students’ recent racially offensive social media post. LMS administration immediately addressed the situation once made aware. We are disappointed, shocked, and deeply saddened by the language used in the post, and it does not represent the values of our district. The school district is investigating the matter and will take appropriate disciplinary actions.
One of the Core Beliefs of our school system states that “We believe that cultural diversity promotes full development of the individual and society.” The statements made in this incident do not represent our district and do not support our core values of inclusivity and respect."
The district told us they can't comment on disciplinary action regarding students due to privacy laws.
