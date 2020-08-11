GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and another two were injured in a collision involving a car that was trying to evade law enforcement Tuesday afternoon.
According to troopers, a 2019 Kia four-door had been stopped by Greenville County deputies on Davis Road. The driver reportedly took off during the traffic stop, traveling south on the roadway.
Troopers say the vehicle disregarded a stop sign, and was struck by a GMC SUV traveling west on Piedmont Highway around 4:28 p.m.
The driver of the SUV was transported to Prisma Health Greenville for their injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the Kia were also injured and transported.
Troopers said the driver of the Kia passed away at the hospital. Their identity has yet to be released.
The accident is under investigation by SCHP with the assistance of their MAIT Team. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
