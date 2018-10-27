PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured.
Troopers said the incident happened Saturday morning around 2:27 on Black Snake Road near Pine Mountain Road in Pickens County.
According to troopers, 29-year-old Justin Owens of Liberty was traveling on the roadway when he struck the pedestrian. Troopers say Owens, driving a 2006, left the scene without rendering aid.
Owens has been charged with hit and run with great bodily injury. He was also not wearing his seat belt.
The MAIT is investigating this.
MORE NEWS: At least 10 killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue; suspect identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.