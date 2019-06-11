SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a hit and run driver in Orangeburg Co., troopers say.
The collision happened on Monday, June 10th around 11 p.m.
Anyone with any information on the driver should call (843) 953-6010 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC (247-6372).
