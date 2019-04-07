OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Five people are injured after their SUV rolled over on I-85 in Oconee County on Sunday evening.
SCHP reports the Ford Explorer was traveling north on I-85 around 7:30 p.m. near Lake Hartwell, close to Exit 1. At that point, SCHP says a tire blew out, and the Explorer ran off the left side of the road. The SUV then hit the median and overturned into the far-left lane on the southbound side of the interstate.
Traffic in both directions was shut down as crews worked the scene.
SCHP says one of the five occupants of the vehicle was ejected, but that person's condition is unknown along with the other four occupants.
Three people were taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital for treatment, while the other two were flown via helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A viewer also sent a video of the medical helicopter landing to FOX Carolina.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them from SCHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.