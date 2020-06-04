PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Pickens County that sent at least one person to the hospital in a helicopter Thursday evening.
SCHP says the collision happened around 5:11 p.m. on US-123, near Cartee Road. A public information officer with SCHP says while more exact details have not yet been reported, he was able to confirm a car struck a bridge and caught fire. He also was able to confirm a patient was injured, and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, captured in a viewer photo sent to FOX Carolina.
The patient's condition was not immediately known.
Stay tuned for updates.
