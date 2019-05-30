Collision on Farrs Bridge Road

The scene of the collision on Farrs Bridge Road.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that blocked a Greenville County roadway Thursday night.

SCHP's live collision tracker website shows the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Farrs Bridge Road, near the intersection with White Horse Road.

Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available. However, our photographer on scene says a motorcycle appears to be involved. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

