GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that blocked a Greenville County roadway Thursday night.
SCHP's live collision tracker website shows the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Farrs Bridge Road, near the intersection with White Horse Road.
Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available. However, our photographer on scene says a motorcycle appears to be involved. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
Police came upon a horrific scene last Thursday while searching the woods near Mountain View Apartments, according to an incident report.
