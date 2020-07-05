SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries that unfolded late Sunday night.
The live incident tracking tool indicates it happened at 11:18 p.m. along Old Furnace Road, near Peachtree Road. The scene is still active, and we've reached out to SCHP for details.
The county coroner's office later confirmed they were responding to the scene as well.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.