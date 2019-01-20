CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was dead and four others injured in a collision that happened Sunday afternoon in Cherokee County.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 1:05 p.m. on Wilkinsville Highway near SC105. They say the driver of a 2012 Nissan pickup truck was travelling north on the highway when they crossed the center line, colliding with a southbound 2011 Mazda sedan.
Troopers say the driver of the Mazda sedan was entrapped and ultimately died on scene. At this time, the identity of that driver has not been released by the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
Additionally, SCHP says the Mazda sedan was carrying three juvenile passengers who were injured, but not entrapped in the collision. All three were taken to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System via EMS for treatment, but their conditions were not released by troopers.
All three passengers and the driver in the Mazda were wearing seat belts, per SCHP.
The driver of the Nissan pickup was not wearing a seat belt and was injured in the collision, but was not ejected and not entrapped. He was also taken to the hospital via EMS for treatment, but his condition was also not immediately available.
SCHP says as of writing there are no charges filed and has nothing further to add.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.