PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Pickens County that sent at least one person to the hospital in a helicopter Thursday evening.
SCHP says the collision happened around 5:11 p.m. on US-123, near Cartee Road. A public information officer with SCHP says while more exact details have not yet been reported, he was able to confirm a car struck a bridge and caught fire. He also was able to confirm a patient was injured, and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, captured in a viewer photo sent to FOX Carolina.
We later learned the driver was 46-year-old Robert Butler of Pickens, and he had two other people with him. According to SCHP, Butler was driving too fast for conditions while traveling south on the highway. His car first ran off the left side of the road, then the right, before hitting an embankment and then the bridge, causing the car to catch fire.
Butler was airlifted with non-life threatening injuries, while his two adult occupants were transported for similar non-life threatening injuries. Butler is charged with driving too fast for conditions and for driving under suspension.
