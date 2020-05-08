SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is facing felony DUI charges after a collision Thursday afternoon near Simpsonville.
Troopers say 29-year-old Derek Codd of Greenville was driving a 1996 Chevrolet van eastbound on S. Bennet Bridge Road near Thompson Road around 2:24 p.m. with a passenger inside. At the same time, a Toyota Corolla with only the driver inside was traveling west on S. Bennett Bridge Road. SCHP says the driver of the Corolla crossed the center line, hitting the van head-on.
While everyone involved was properly restrained, Codd and his passenger had to be taken to a hospital via EMS for treatment. The driver of the Corolla was unharmed.
Codd has since been charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury along with possession of a controlled substance. He's awaiting a bond hearing in the Greenville Co. detention center as of writing.
