GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died, and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
Troopers say a pickup truck, with two occupants, was traveling north on Cooley Bridge road around 12:08 a.m. when they were hit head-on by another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
The driver and passenger of the truck were airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. Unfortunately, troopers say the driver of the other vehicle passed away as a result of the accident.
Their identity has yet to be released.
The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.
