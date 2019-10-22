SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a brief chase involving one of their troopers led to a crash along Business 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday.
According to troopers, a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Alamo Drive around noon for texting and driving.
The driver failed to pull over, and instead led the trooper onto I-85 northbound. For about three minutes, a pursuit ensued.
Troopers say the chase ended when the driver pulled off Business 85, heading toward Highway 9. There, they struck a vehicle.
Further details remain unknown at this time. We're working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
