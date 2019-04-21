EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol troopers say a driver is dead after a collision involving three vehicles Sunday afternoon near Easley.
SCHP says the collision happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of SC-81 and Piedmont Road. Troopers say a 1999 Toyota sedan, carrying the driver and a juvenile passenger, was stopped on Piedmont Road facing west, while a 2002 Chevy Tahoe carrying two adults and three children was traveling east on SC-81.
Meanwhile, the driver of a 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo was traveling north on SC-81 and traveled through that intersection. When that happened, SCHP says the driver of the Monte Carlo hit the Tahoe, causing it to overturn and hit the Toyota sedan.
Troopers say the driver of the Monte Carlo was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured, passing away on the scene.
SCHP's report indicates all of the other drivers and their passengers were wearing seat belts and were properly restrained. Nobody in the other two cars reported injuries.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the deceased driver.
