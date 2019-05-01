SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead after hitting the rear end of a stopped dump truck on I-85 late Wednesday evening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol collision tracker indicated a collision with injuries was reported around 8:53 p.m. near exit 58 in the northbound lanes. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed they had been called to the scene.
SCHP reports the collision happened around 8:45 p.m. and that the driver of a Mack dump truck had previously hit a traffic barrier. The truck was stopped while he was outside collecting debris.
While the Mack driver was doing this, the driver of a Ford pickup truck hit the Mack from the rear. While the driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt, they were entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted before being pronounced dead on the scene.
SCHP says no charges have been filed in this collision.
The identity of the pickup truck driver has not yet been released.
