CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The driver and passenger on a moped have passed away following a collision near Clinton Wednesday evening.
SCHP reports the collision occurred on Torrington Road, near Piedmont Avenue, around 6:35 p.m. Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Nissan sedan and the moped occupants were traveling west on Torrington Road when the collision happened.
The moped occupants were ejected and were not wearing helmets. As a result, both died on scene due to their injuries.
The MAIT team is investigating, and troopers say charges have not been filed as of writing.
As of writing, the moped occupants were not identified, pending notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.