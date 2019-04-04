Fatal collision near Liberty

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal collision on SC-135, near Liberty. (FOX Carolina/ April 4, 2019)

LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A head-on collision half of a mile east of Liberty leaves one driver dead and another in the hospital Thursday afternoon.

SCHP reports the collision on SC-135 happened around 2:27 p.m. when the driver of a Buick collided with the driver of a Ford. Troopers report the driver of the Buick - so far identified only as a 55-year-old person from Easley - was heading east on the highway when they crossed left over the center line. That's when they hit the westbound driver of the Ford head-on.

SCHP says the driver of the Buick had to be mechanically extracted and passed away on scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford was injured and taken to Greenville Hospital for treatment.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts when the crash happened.

