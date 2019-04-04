LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A head-on collision half of a mile east of Liberty leaves one driver dead and another in the hospital Thursday afternoon.
SCHP reports the collision on SC-135 happened around 2:27 p.m. when the driver of a Buick collided with the driver of a Ford. Troopers report the driver of the Buick - so far identified only as a 55-year-old person from Easley - was heading east on the highway when they crossed left over the center line. That's when they hit the westbound driver of the Ford head-on.
SCHP says the driver of the Buick had to be mechanically extracted and passed away on scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford was injured and taken to Greenville Hospital for treatment.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts when the crash happened.
MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest 2 men after executing search warrant, finding drugs at Oconee County home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.