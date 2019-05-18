SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that unfolded late Friday evening.
SCHP's collision tracker website indicates the collision was reported around 10:43 p.m. on SC-9, near the intersection with Overhill Drive.
Details were limited, but a FOX Carolina photographer noted significant traffic back-up upon arrival.
We're working to get more details as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates.
