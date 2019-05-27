PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision outside of Pickens early Monday morning.
SCHP's live collision tracker website indicates the incident happened just after 10pm on Sunday on Walhalla Highway, near the intersection with Concord Church Road.
Details were not immediately available. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.