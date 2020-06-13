GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Saturday evening.
SCHP says it unfolded around 9:33 p.m. along SC-414 near Glassy Mountain Road. Details on the collision itself weren't available immediately, nor any information on a possible suspect vehicle.
However, anyone with possible leads should call SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
