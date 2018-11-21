ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCHP troopers were investigating a scene at an Anderson County gas station Wednesday evening.
A FOX Carolina crew saw a group of highway patrol vehicles parked at the Exxon gas station on SC 187 around 8:40 p.m.
Details about the investigation weren't immediately available, but SCHP promised an update on the scene.
FOX Carolina will publish new information once it is received. Stay tuned for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.