SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a Thursday morning hit and run in Simpsonville.
Trooper Hovis said the accident took place around 9:16 a.m. along Old State Road, exit 30 on I-385.
Troopers said a white SUV was traveling west when a silver truck rammed into them on the drivers side.
The SUV went down an embankment. Troopers said the car came to a stop just feet away from a busy I-385.
The truck driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP.
