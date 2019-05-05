CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist has died after a collision on US-29 in Cherokee County late Sunday evening.
SCHP reports the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on the highway around 8:35 p.m. about 3 miles south of Blacksburg, along with a 2018 Toyota SUV. However, the SUV driver was slowing down for traffic when the motorcycle struck the SUV from behind.
Troopers say the motorcyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist died on the scene.
Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed.
As of writing, the Cherokee County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.
