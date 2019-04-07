GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon that a family of four is in the hospital after a suspected DUI driver slammed into them.
According to deputies, a driver suspected of DUI sped through the intersection of Highway 253 and Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County in an attempt to evade deputies.
The driver hit another car carrying a family of four, who were on their way to church Sunday morning, deputies say.
The suspect was driving a 2014 Honda Accord and was traveling South on SC 183, when he ignored a traffic signal and struck the Lexus carrying four occupants, troopers say.
One of the occupants was ejected during the collision, troopers say.
All four people were injured and transported to the Greenville hospital, along with the suspect. No fatalities have been reported at this time.
The suspect was identified as Devonte Rakwon Williams, 23, and has been charged with four counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and failure to stop for blue lights, resulting in injury.
Williams was also taken to the hospital, troopers say.
The names of the victims have not been released yet.
