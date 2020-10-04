ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina state troopers say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup just south of Williamston Sunday evening.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office first confirmed they were investigating a collision along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to coroner Greg Shore, his office was called to the scene along Big Creek Road near Cannon Bottom Road. SCHP reports this incident happened around 8:11 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.
SCHP says the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Big Creek Road when the truck struck the pedestrian, who as of writing has not been named by the coroner's office. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.