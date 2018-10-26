BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a fatality scene in Berea Friday evening.
SCHP confirms they are on the scene on White Horse Road near the intersection with Lenhardt Drive.
Troopers say the pedestrian was heading west while crossing White Horse Road around 10:48 p.m. The person was then struck by a 2009 Honda coupe traveling south on the road.
The pedestrian was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died from their injuries.
The Honda's occupants included a 31-year-old woman and a minor passenger. Both were wearing seat belts and not injured.
No charges have been filed.
The coroner's office is investigating. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
