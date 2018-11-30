Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol and Crimestoppers of Oconee County are asking the public's help in identifying a hit and run suspect.
The accident occurred at a 7-11 gas station located on Highway 123 between Clemson and Seneca during the afternoon hours on August 13th, 2018.
According to a surveillance video obtained, a dark green or gray Chevrolet Trailblazer, perhaps a 2009 model backed out of a parking space and struck a yellow 2002 Ford Thunderbird around 1:57 pm.
As the vehicles were being moved into another area for an exchange of information, the Trailblazer left the scene and traveled down Highway 123 south. The vehicle eventually turned down Wells Highway in the direction of Shiloh Road.
A Highway Patrolmen completed an accident report for the victim. The individuals driving the Trailblazer has not been identified and a tag for the vehicle is not available.
Officials are looking for the suspect in the photos attached. If anybody has information, authorities ask that you contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Authorities say if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
