GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for any information that could help them in their investigation into a hit and run that left a bicyclist injured.
According to troopers, the incident occurred on Fork Shoals Road near I-85 on May 16 around 2:30 p.m.
The vehicle reportedly involved left the scene of the crime after striking the cyclist. Troopers have described the suspect vehicle as a small sedan.
Anyone with information that can help troopers in their investigation is asked to contact SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or 1 (800) 768-1503. One can also call Crime Stoppers of Greenville County at (864) 23-CRIME.
