PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that severely injured a pedestrian.
Troopers said the incident happened Saturday morning around 2:27 on Blacke Snake Road near Pine Mountain Road in Pickens County.
The vehicle involved is described as a 2004-2009 Toyota 4-Runner. Troopers said the color is unknown at this time, but it will likely have damage to the driver's front end.
Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the SCHP at (864) 241-100 or 1 (800) 768-1503.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
