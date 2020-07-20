ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a hit-and-run that left a moped driver injured.
Troopers say the accident occurred on June 27 around 1:10 a.m. along Clemson Boulevard near Lakeside Road in Anderson County.
Through their investigation, SCHP believes the suspect vehicle(s) is a light in color, small or medium-sized passenger car that possibly has damage to the front of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the accident that can help troopers track down the suspect(s) is asked to call SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or 1 (800) 768-1503. One can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
