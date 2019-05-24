SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a collision that has blocked the the southbound lanes of I-85 Business Friday evening.
SCHP's live collision tracker website shows the collision happened just before 7 p.m. A FOX Carolina photographer saw the scene and captured photos of it.
Troopers have not released specific details on the collision just yet. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.