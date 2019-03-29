SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has declared a North Carolina woman brain dead days after a pursuit by deputies ended with a sedan colliding with a Freightliner.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 23-year-old Kalene Bradley, of Caroleen, NC, was pronounced brain dead Friday, three days after a crash that occurred late at night on Tuesday, March 26.
South Carolina Highway Patrol provided more details on the collision, saying it happened on Battleground Road at the intersection with Bud Arthur Road, nearly 3/4 of a mile north of Cowpens.
Troopers say the driver of the Freightliner was turning left off of Bud Arthur Bridge Road to go west on Battleground Road around 11 p.m. However, the driver of a 2000 Toyota sedan, in which Bradley was a passenger, struck the truck while leading Spartanburg County deputies on a chase.
SCHP reports the driver of the Freightliner is okay and was wearing a seat belt at the time. The driver of the sedan and Bradley were also wearing seat belts, but were injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The condition of the driver is unknown as of writing, and charges for the driver have not yet been announced.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office tells FOX Carolina their prayers are with Bradley's family, but they could not provide additional details as the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this case.
Sheriff: No autopsy or charges yet in death investigation of South Carolina 5th grader who died after fight at school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.