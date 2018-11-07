Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jacob Patton on six outstanding warrants.
Patton has six outstanding warrants on him, four of which are attempted murder counts. One count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and another for a breach of peace.
These counts come from a drive by shooting that happened in early October, deputies say. The shooting happened at Quail Pointe apartments on E. Blackstock Rd.
"A lot of the stolen guns come from car break-ins. Once again we would like to ask citizens of Spartanburg County and visitors of Spartanburg County please don't leave loaded weapons or weapons at all in your vehicle unattended. It will help reduce these weapons getting on the street illegally and being used in crimes like this and other crimes as well.." Lt. William Gary informed.
