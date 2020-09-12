SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a shooting call Saturday night ended up not being a shooting at all.
Dispatch says the call came in around 7:40 p.m. from the 1700 block of Little Africa Road. Initially, SCSO told FOX Carolina that a man had been found shot in the leg. Master Deputy Tony Ivey later updated the details surrounding the call, saying deputies quickly found the man upon arrival and worked to get information from him about an alleged assault.
In an incident report released Sunday, another man came to the scene later after learning he was being mentioned as a suspect in the alleged assault, although the incident report does not list him as a suspect. Further, Ivey clarified that on closer investigation, deputies learned the victim's leg wound wasn't a gunshot wound as they found no bullet within it and no exit wound.
The investigation remains open.
