SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say they had to forcibly stop a driver who lead them on a pursuit on I-85 Friday evening.
it happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near mile marker 64. SCSO says the driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop for law enforcement earlier, and deputies moved to stop the driver on the highway.
The driver was taken into custody, but deputies are now investigating to see if the driver or car in question are tied to any recent armed robberies. According to SCSO, the car they stopped matches the description of a car used in such a recent incident.
Friday also saw another armed robbery at a title loan business, the latest of a string of armed robberies in the county.
