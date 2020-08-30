SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say an elderly man living with dementia has been located Sunday afternoon, hours after disappearing from a senior living facility
According to SCSO, 80-year-old James Henry was last seen at the Pacifica Senior Living Center around 11:15 a.m. The building had been searched along with a perimeter search with K9 units, but up until 4:14 p.m. there was no luck in finding him.
James had previously walked away from the facility about two weeks ago and found walking on Burdette Street near Floyd Road shortly after.
SCSO later delivered the good news: James was found safe, again on Burdette Street. This time, he was found in a carport at a home near the Charles Lea Center. Deputies say he was a little disoriented, but otherwise fine, and was being evaluated by medical personnel.
