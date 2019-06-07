SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a fugitive from Florida assaulted one of their own with a hammer even after being tased Thursday evening.
SCSO says 65-year-old Mark Piecewicz, of Melbourne, Fla., was holding a hammer when deputies arrived at a home on Riverrun Drive in Spartanburg. Deputies say they were called to the scene saying a suspicious person was making death threats, and deputies found Piecewicz pacing with the hammer.
Deputies say they ordered Piecewicz to drop the hammer, but he reportedly refused to comply and waved the hammer while hurling threats against deputies. One deputy's taser failed to deploy, but SCSO says another deputy's worked and hit Piecewicz, causing him to lock up.
Deputies then pushed Piecewicz down, but SCSO says he continued to resist arrest. At one point, deputies say he swung the hammer over his shoulder, hitting one deputy in the forearm. Another taser was deployed to Piecewicz's back, and deputies eventually disarmed him. After a further struggle, Piecewicz was taken into custody.
Piecewicz has since been booked into the Spartanburg County detention center. He faces the following charges:
- Two counts of threatening a public official
- Two counts of resisting arrest with assault
- 2nd degree assault and battery
- Another unspecified charge
Piecewicz is also identified as a fugitive from justice. Warrants obtained by FOX Carolina show he fled from Florida to avoid prosecution. He was charged there for possession of a controlled substance with no prescription.
Bonds for him totaled $22,000.
