SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man who took aim at one of their own from inside a condemned structure along Wheeler Road is in custody Friday night.
We received several tips about the scene before the 9 p.m. hour, and sent a FOX Carolina crew to investigate. Around 11:16 p.m., we got more information from Master Dep. Tony Ivey.
Ivey says they responded to calls about a man illegally occupying a condemned structure. When a deputy arrived and self-identified, Ivey says the man fired several shots from inside at the deputy, who is not hurt. That deputy then took cover and called for backup.
Responding units then formed a perimeter around the structure, and Ivey says negotiators talked with the man throughout the night. However, the man refused to leave. Ivey says the man was the only one inside and there was nobody else in danger.
Minutes later, Ivey provided an update saying the county SWAT team was able to take the man into custody, with nobody dealing with injuries. The man's name was not available, nor were the charges he would face. Ivey says updates are expected Saturday morning.
He also noted deputies did not fire any gunshots, but the SWAT team did use devices that made a loud sound at one point to try and persuade the man to leave the structure.
In an update on Saturday, deputies identified the suspect as 48-year-old Brian Leigh Whitworth. Whitworth was charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Trespassing after warning
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of weapon during violent crime
