SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man filmed a woman without her permission at least seven times within a 16-year time frame.
Warrants obtained by FOX Carolina allege 44-year-old Felton Hosea Allen Jr. filmed the woman in a state of nudity when privacy was expected at a residence. SCSO says Allen took the videos while she was asleep, along with using a camera under her door to film her without her permission.
The warrants state the seven alleged incidents happened between 2003 and 2019, giving an approximate time frame of 16 years.
The report was made on December 2, 2019. Allen was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on December 11, 2019.
Felton is awaiting a hearing before a magistrate in reference to criminal charges.
