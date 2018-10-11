LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man is now behind bars at the Spartanburg County Detention Center following the shooting death of his own wife earlier in October.

On October 3rd, Shelly Pickel, 55, was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound, which the coroner deemed was accidental.

On Thursday, Spartanburg County deputies charged her husband, 58-year-old David Stephen Pickel, in her death.

According to arrest affidavits and the incident report obtained by FOX Carolina, SCSO says David held and shot the handgun while under the influence of alcohol.

The report states David called police and also told a witness about what happened. That witness later told investigators what Shelly had recounted.

David has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a firearm while under the influence.

He was booked Thursday, and bond has not yet been set.