SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday night.
Dispatch says the call came in around 7:40 p.m. from the 1700 block of Little Africa Road. The scene is still active as the investigation continues.
Master Deputy Tony Ivey later confirmed the details surrounding the call, saying deputies quickly found the man upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing, but Ivey says there does not appear to be a threat to the community.
More details were promised in a forthcoming report Sunday morning.
