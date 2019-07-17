SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - White collar crime investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say six suspects are behind bars for their alleged roles in an identify theft ring targeting residents at assisted living centers in the area, and three more are still at large.
According to SCSO, residents at the Summit Hills facility were the first victims, receiving bills for new cell phones they never bought. As the investigation progressed, deputies say residents at Woodland Place and the Charles Lea Center also reported similar bills, and the victim count grew to 45.
SCSO was able to identify the first suspect as 27-year-old Tamara Marqueeshia Shardana Taylor, who they say worked at all three facilities. SCSO says she confessed she used her position at the facilities to take pictures of residents' intake sheets, which included their date of birth and social security number. Taylor says she was paid $20 per picture and sent the information to 25-year-old Joshua Jonathan Rashaad Glenn.
Deputies say Glenn would then take the victims' information to different Walmart stores in Taylors and Spartanburg and the Target in Spartanburg. Once there, SCSO says he would talk to a third-party Verizon or AT&T representative at the stores and pay them an unknown amount of money to bypass the identification checkpoints in wireless phone contracts using the names of one of the residents in the facilities. Deputies say he would leave the store with as many as five smartphones and re-sell them for an unknown amount.
SCSO says Glenn also posted to Facebook asking for anyone who worked at similar facilities to contact him, which helped him recruit seven more suspects:
- 38-year-old Dushawn Michael Woodson, a Verizon and AT&T representative at Target
- 36-year-old Tiffany Marie Griffith, a Target employee
- 29-year-old Tamara Shante Carson
- 23-year-old Davien Montrell Rodgers, Sr., a Verizon representative at a Walmart
- 20-year-old Rajshunda Chenell Ojayeria Holmes
- 24-year-old Clifford Ulyess Brown
- 33-year-old Malik Divine Gray, a Verizon representative at a Walmart
SCSO says a magistrate judge approved 201 warrants on all 9 suspects. The warrants are for either financial identity fraud or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Taylor and Glenn, the originators of the ring, were charged with both offenses for all 45 victims. Thus, the total number of warrants handed down to both was 180.
Investigators were able to round up six of the nine suspects Wednesday morning. The remaining three suspects at large are Glenn, Rodgers, and Holmes. Anyone who knows where they are should call 911, the SCSO Warrant Division at (864) 596-2189, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.
SCSO notes that all nine suspects have been terminated by their respective employers, and that deputies are helping victims and their families in resolving the fraudulent accounts opened with AT&T and Verizon.
