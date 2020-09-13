SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says two men are jailed after they reportedly shot at deputies early Sunday morning.
SCSO says it happened around 4:15 a.m. in Inman. Two deputies were in a parking lot along Accurate Way at the time, which runs parallel to I-26. SCSO says without warning, the deputies heard several gunshots and saw muzzle flashes from the direction of I-26 East. The office says the deputies then moved from their parked positions and heard more gunshots. They called it in to dispatch, and SCSO says one of several deputies who responded to the scene saw a green Chevrolet Camaro driving fast on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, away from the area.
A traffic stop was performed on the vehicle, and two men were taken into custody: 23-year-old Tarus Mallory and 22-year-old Akymzee Holbert. Both men are charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mallory was also cited for driving under suspension.
Both men appeared at a bond hearing Friday evening. While Mallory was granted cash bonds for his lesser charge, both men were ultimately denied bond for the greater charges.
