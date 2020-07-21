MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, McDowell County Emergency Management announced that after three days of searching, crews had recovered the body of a man who went missing over the weekend.
The McDowell 911 Center received a call for a possible drowning near Big Island on July 19 around 6:20 p.m.
McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, Hankins Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, NC Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.
Recovery efforts went on for three days.
Officials say search efforts had expanded around Big Island with over 50 personnel from 19 different departments participating in the effort.
Around 2 p.m. on July 21, officials announced they'd recovered the body of the missing man. The body was located in approximately thirty feet of water in an area west of Big Island.
The following agencies assisted in the search:
- McDowell County Rescue Squad
- McDowell County Emergency Management
- McDowell County EMS
- McDowell County Sheriff's Office
- Hankins Fire Department
- Nebo Fire Department
- PG Fire Department
- Henderson County Rescue Squad
- Henderson County EM
- Broad River Fire & Rescue
- Burke County Rescue Squad
- NC Wildlife Resource Commission
- Saw Mill Fire Department
- Caldwell County EM
- Charlotte Fire Department
- Sherrills Ford Fire & Rescue
- Grace Chapel Fire Department
- Linville Central Rescue K-9 Team
- NC SBI K-9 Team
NC Wildlife Resource Commission is the primary agency investigating the incident.
