MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Multiple agencies are out along Lake James in McDowell County Tuesday, beginning a third day of recovery efforts for a person who went missing over the weekend.
The McDowell 911 Center received a call for a possible drowning near Big Island on July 19 around 6:20 p.m.
McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, Hankins Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, NC Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.
Recovery efforts have continued for three days.
Henderson, Burke, Caldwell and Buncombe counties are now assisting McDowell County agencies.
Tuesday, crews from Sherills Ford and the Charlotte Fire Department will also be assisting in the search.
Officials say search efforts have expanded around Big Island with over 50 personnel participating in the effort.
NC Wildlife is the primary agency investigating the incident.
The search will continue through the week, as boaters on Lake James are asked to use caution while navigating the search area.
