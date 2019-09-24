TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday agents and Toccoa police officers are investigating after a kidnapped woman was found dead and two people were stabbed.
It happened on Monday night at a home on Mill Street in Toccoa.
“The Toccoa Police Department responded and found two victims injured and another female, visiting the home, was missing,” GBI said in a news release.
The injured victims, a man and woman in their sixties, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
GBI agents said the kidnapping victim was identified as 49-year-old Patricia Hall, the wife of the suspect, Kenton Deshaun Hall, 48.
Agents said they found Hall deceased Tuesday morning on Franklin Street.
The GBI has asked for help tracking down Kenton Hall.
He is wanted for murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and kidnapping.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Toccoa Police Department 706-282-3244 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.
The GBI said they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa on Tuesday. There has been no confirmation yet that these incidents are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.