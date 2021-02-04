RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies say they're still looking for evidence at the home of a man they say shot and killed a 19-year-old in January.
We first reported in January that 19-year-old Kahseem Omari Que-Sean Corpening had been missing since January, previously reported by Spindale police. However, RCSO said they had arrested 34-year-old Aaron Blake Hudson and charged him with shooting the teen.
Rutherford Co. sheriff Chris Francis confirmed to FOX Carolina deputies were searching at a property along Patches Lane in Bostic on Thursday, and have been searching there since Monday. He tells us the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Western Carolina University Anthropology, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting in the search today. NCDMV inspectors, HSI, and Cleveland County deputies aided Monday, when the search warrant was first served.
Francis notes all evidence is being sent along to a lab as they find it.
